Robert Oechsler

ROBERT LEWIS OECHSLER
BoB Oechsler on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Kirsten; father of Dan Oechsler, Tracey Tio, and Skylar Deichmann; brother of James A Oechsler, Donna Williams, Betty Windsor, Will Oechsler, and Scott Oechsler; as well as, Jim A Miller II, Steve Miller, Virginia "Ginny" Lyon, Barbara Glaze, Joan Miller, and Susan Miller; grandfather of Daniel Gavin and Desmond Layne Tio; and many cousins, nieces and nephews all of whom he loved. A celebration of BoB's life will be held at a later date at All Hallows Episcopal Church, Edgewater, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Hallows Episcopal Church or to the American Lung Association (Small Cell Lung Cancer Research). Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 13, 2020.