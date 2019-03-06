Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT OSTMANN.



ROBERT ANTHONY OSTMANN (Age 88)



On Monday March 4, 2019 Robert Anthony Ostmann of Bethesda, Maryland, a devoted husband and father, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by Jean Lynch Ostmann, his loving wife of 67 years; and by his seven children, Robert Ostmann, Jr. (Susan), Mary Wagner (Don), Therese Rodda (Jim), Jeanie Burns (Emmet), James Ostmann (Nadine), William Ostmann (Tracy) and Elizabeth Davis. He was also blessed with 24 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents Francis A. and Frances K. Ostmann, his brother Francis A. Ostmann, Jr. and sister Mary Catharine O'Connell. He was a graduate of St. John's College High School, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Georgetown University Law School. He practiced patent law for 45 years and was a consummate woodworker and chip carver. Believing in the sanctity of life, he was a champion for the unborn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at The Church of the Little Flower, 5607 Massachusetts Ave, Bethesda, MD 20816, with visitation immediately prior at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Church of the Little Flower. Immediately following the mass, the interment will take place at Gate of Heaven cemetery in Silver Spring, Md.

