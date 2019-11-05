The Washington Post

On Friday, October 25, 2019 loving father of Lyndon and Bobbette; devoted grandfather of Curron, Bianca, Brandon; brother of Rudolph, Allen and Jaquelyn. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of funeral 11 a.m. at Ebenezer AME Church, 7806 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD. Interment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Pizzano Memorial Fund c/o: JPMF.org. Services entrusted to Slocum Funeral Services, PA. 301-979-8818
