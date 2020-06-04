ROBERT OXLEY
1930 - 2020
ROBERT G. OXLEY  
Robert G. Oxley passed away on May 30, 2020 in Arlington, VA. He was born on December 10, 1930 in Athens, WV to Naomi and Charles Oxley. Robert served in United States Army. He later settled in Arlington where he began a career with Washington Post until his retirement. He was preceded in death by spouse, Helen Oxley; his parents; sons, Robert G. Oxley Jr., David Allison, and daughters, Valerie Keener, Diane Gowans and Yvonne Knighton. He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Canupp and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at Murphy Funeral Home of Arlington on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The graveside service will follow immediately at National Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Homes
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Homes
JUN
6
Graveside service
National Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
