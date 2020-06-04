

ROBERT G. OXLEY

Robert G. Oxley passed away on May 30, 2020 in Arlington, VA. He was born on December 10, 1930 in Athens, WV to Naomi and Charles Oxley. Robert served in United States Army. He later settled in Arlington where he began a career with Washington Post until his retirement. He was preceded in death by spouse, Helen Oxley; his parents; sons, Robert G. Oxley Jr., David Allison, and daughters, Valerie Keener, Diane Gowans and Yvonne Knighton. He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Canupp and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at Murphy Funeral Home of Arlington on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The graveside service will follow immediately at National Memorial Park.



