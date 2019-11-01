

ROBERT EDWARD PARROTT

Colonel USMC (Retired)



Of Blacksburg, Virginia, formerly of Springfield, Virginia), passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 93. Born in Syracuse, New York to Rosa Lang and Cecil Edward Parrott, Col. Parrott was a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and a 30-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps . He honorably served his country during World War II , the Korean War , and Viet Nam, as well as through multiple domestic and overseas deployments in times of peace. For his actions in combat, Col. Parrott was awarded the Silver Star and two Purple Heart s. After military retirement, Col. Parrott faithfully served his church and those in need in many ways, notably as Director of Development for the National Lutheran Home in Washington, D.C., as a consultant to the Lutheran Laity Movement, and as a member of the Executive Board of the Virginia Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Through Robert E. Parrott Associates, Col. Parrott and his loving wife, Iva, provided fundraising and counseling services for church-related institutions across the country.

Col. Parrott was married to the late Iva McDougal Parrott for 68 years. He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Kathleen R. Parrott and husband David V. Wechtaluk of Blacksburg, Virginia and their children Leah P. Wechtaluk McFarren and husband Matthew A. McFarren of Christiansburg, Virginia, and Ethan P. Wechtaluk of Rockville, Maryland; Robert J. Parrott and his late wife Karen B. Parrott of Manassas, Virginia; and Mark E. Parrott and his former wife Sheryl J. Anderson and their children Sara E. Parrott and Sean E. Parrott of Los Angeles, California.

A service of remembrance will be held at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Blacksburg, Virginia on November 2, 2019 at 4 p.m. A burial service with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.