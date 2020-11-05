1/1
Robert Parrucci
1951 - 2020
ROBERT DAVID PARRUCCI  
On October 24, 2020, Robert (Bobby) Parrucci of Laurel, Maryland, beloved brother, uncle and friend to many, passed away at the age of 68. He was born on December 22, 1951, in Washington, DC. He was a graduate of St. Anthony High School, and retired as a Sergeant from the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia after 26 years of service. After retirement he worked at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and later as a Court Bailiff at Maryland District Court. He was an active member of the Retired Association of Metropolitan Police Officers. Robert loved the outdoors: gardening and hunting and many various crafts: building his cabin in W. Virginia, woodworking and metal work projects. He lived at his home in Laurel and helped in the care of his mother and father in their later years. He was a friend and mentor to his family. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Lillie and Anthony Parrucci. He is survived by brothers Sam (Susan), Anthony (Donna), Gregory (Patty), Michael, Timothy and sisters Virginia (Richard) Novak, Patricia (Attilio) Santoro, Pamela (Roy) Meadows and Teresa Parrucci-Collins. He was a beloved nephew and uncle of a large and extended family and a friend and work associate to many. The interment was private for the family. Condolences may be posted online with the Donaldson Funeral Home at donaldsonfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land In America, 1400 Quincy Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20017. Due to restrictions imposed with COVID, a memorial will be scheduled in the future.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Donaldson Funeral Home
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
