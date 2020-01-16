

Robert Bryce Parry, Ph.D. (Age 68)



Passed away January 1, 2020 in Olney, MD. Born November 26, 1951 in Ann Arbor, MI to Marjorie (Nelson) Parry and Robert W. Parry, Ph.D., Bryce grew up primarily in Michigan, moving with his family to S.L.C., Utah, when his father, a Professor of Chemistry, transferred universities. Bryce earned his undergrad degree from the U. of Utah and went on to earn his Ph.D. in Mathematics from Stanford University in CA. He worked in the defense industry in the D.C. metro area for over three decades. Bryce married Deborah (Boone) Seidel on March 15, 1985 in Rockville, MD and, with her, raised two children, S. Russell Seidel, Ph.D. and Marelle Parry Hawkes. He was a proud, loving, and successful father, husband, son, and family member, who imparted his love of science, engineering, and history to his children and those around him. Bryce is survived by his wife, Deborah Parry; his mother, Marjorie Parry; his son, Russ Seidel; his daughter, Marelle Hawkes; his granddaughter, Estelle Nigh; his daughter-in-law, Teresa Seidel; and his son-in-law, Charles Boyer, Jr. He is also survived by his brother, Mark Parry, Esq., his sister-in-law, N. Yanet Parry, two nieces, Lauren Falkner and Kristie Parry, and a nephew, Robert Parry. Bryce is loved and will be missed by all. No services are planned.