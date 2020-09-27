PAVLAK ROBERT PAVLAK "Terry" Colonel US Army (Retired) Colonel Robert "Terry" Pavlak, US Army Retired, passed away peacefully April 7, 2020 surrounded by his devoted wife and children after a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. Terry was born December 19, 1946 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to the late Robert (Master Sergeant, USA, Retired) and Lavonne Pavlak. Terry moved several times growing up, but considered Spokane, WA his hometown until retiring in Northern Virginia. Terry graduated from the American High School of Tehran, Iran and enlisted in the Army in 1966. He was selected for Officer Candidate School at Ft. Sill, OK and commissioned as a Field Artillery officer in 1966. He had four battery commands across Korea, Ft. Sill, and the 1st Cavalry Division in (Airmobile) Vietnam before age 21. Following Vietnam, he married the love of his life, Kathy (nee Struble), and earned his bachelor's degree at Washington State University. Terry served 26 years in the Army, achieved the rank of Colonel, earned three master's degrees, and served in increasing levels of command and responsibility. His career included battalion command in the 9th Infantry Division and culminated with service in the White House. He was known for his calm demeanor, outstanding judgement, and genuine love for his soldiers. Terry earned several awards including the Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal (2 OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (4 OLC), and the Air Medal. After Retiring from the Army, he continued his service as a defense contractor. Terry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved traveling with Kathy, cheering on his grandchildren at various sporting and music events and teaching them how to fish. He loved a good joke and making others smile. He participated in multiple clinical trials to better the lives of Parkinson's patients and he and Kathy participated in Fund a Fellow program at Georgetown University. He was focused on helping doctors find a cure and demonstrated unwavering grit and grace through all of it. Terry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen, his children Kimberly (Todd), and Robert (Amy), his five grandchildren Michael, Andrew, Katherine, Benjamin, and Hillary, his sisters Peggy (Jon), and Patricia. His nieces Shelley and Jonna, and nephews Patrick and Michael. He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Lavonne, and nephew Jeffrey. A funeral with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of the National Capital Area in Terry's name. A funeral with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of the National Capital Area in Terry's name.



