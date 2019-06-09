The Washington Post

ROBERT PERRY

Robert T. Perry passed on May 5, 2019. He was a loving and devoted father andgrandfather. He was a man of honor and dedication and loved this country. He served in the Marine Corps and was a Korean War veteran. He served in Law Enforcement for 41 years, retiring first from Fairfax County as Captain in 1977 and then retired from Hyattsville, MD as Chief of Police in 1998. He leaves behind his children, Michael Anthony Perry (wife Mindy Perry), Dale Michael Weller Jr. (wife Cindy Weller), and Michelle Morris; grandchildren, Lindsay Morris, Amanda Weller, Jessica Weller, and Michael Robert Weller. Memorial service at St Lawrence Catholic Church on June 15 at 11 a.m.
