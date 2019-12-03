

ROBERT McKAY PFLIEGER



Robert McKay Pflieger lost his battle with cancer and passed away on November 29, 2019 at Montgomery Hospice's Casey House surrounded by family. A native New Yorker, Rob called Washington, DC and later Potomac, MD home for much of his life.

Born in 1960 to Donna and John (Jack) Pflieger, Rob attended The Hill School in Pottstown, PA and Georgetown University before beginning a long career in the public affairs and public relations industries.

After several years as the General Manager of Golin/Harris' Washington, DC office, Rob spent nearly 15 years as the Senior Vice President of Communications for the National Association of Home Builders helping lead the trade group through our last housing crisis. In 2014 he became the Executive Vice President of Communications for the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, a position he held until his death.

An avid outdoorsman, Rob could often be found hiking with his son, fishing with his wife and family, rock climbing along the Potomac or exploring our nation's National Parks. He loved working in his garden and spending time in the kitchen cooking for family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Julie Talavera Pflieger; his children Robert Paul Pflieger (Paul), Oliver Talavera Pflieger and Isabel Pflieger and son-in-law Logan Segraves; his mother Donna Carlson Pflieger; brother John Ely Pflieger Jr. and sister-in-law Melissa Mayer Pflieger, as well as his four nieces and nephews.