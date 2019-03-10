ROBERT PIERSMA

Robert James Piersma  
April 3, 1934 - March 8, 2019  

At Medstar Montgomery Medical Center after a brave battle with bladder cancer. Survived by loving wife of 32 years, the former Melba Jeter, sons Eric (Thys) and Kirk (Duke). He is also survived by a sister, Sandy Jousma and brother, Craig Piersma, both of Holland, Michigan. He will be mourned by members of the Hughes United Methodist Church community and a host of extended relatives, caring neighbors, former colleagues, and friends. Family will receive mourners at 9:30 a.m. at Hughes United Methodist Church, 10700 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. With a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. immediately following the service. Arrangements entrusted to Collins Funeral Home, Silver Spring, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 10, 2019
