

Robert Ide Platenberg "Bob"

Col. USAF (Ret.)



Peacefully "slipped the surly bonds of earth and danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings" for his final flight May 6, 2020, one month shy of his 90th birthday. Bob is survived by his loving wife Ruth DeKorte Platenberg; five sons, Craig, Erik, Mike Jeff, and Scott; step daughter Maryann Naber; a niece, Anne Rock; two nephews John and James Wallace and spouses. He had 15 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Bob leaves us with the legacy of a humble and true gentleman imbued with a sense of duty, honor and service to his country. His funeral will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. For a full memorial, please visit: