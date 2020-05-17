The Washington Post

ROBERT "Bob" PLATENBERG

Robert Ide Platenberg "Bob"  
Col. USAF (Ret.)  

Peacefully "slipped the surly bonds of earth and danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings" for his final flight May 6, 2020, one month shy of his 90th birthday. Bob is survived by his loving wife Ruth DeKorte Platenberg; five sons, Craig, Erik, Mike Jeff, and Scott; step daughter Maryann Naber; a niece, Anne Rock; two nephews John and James Wallace and spouses. He had 15 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Bob leaves us with the legacy of a humble and true gentleman imbued with a sense of duty, honor and service to his country. His funeral will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. For a full memorial, please visit:

Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force
