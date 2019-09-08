

Robert Dean Poling



Of Alexandria, VA passed away on September 3, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Deretta; two sisters Nita Belle and Patty; three children Cathy, Ronald, and Robert; five grandchildren Michelle, Chelsea, Kristi, Jonathon, and Laura; and four (and a half) great-grandchildren Caden, Matteo, Courtlyn, Amina, and one on the way. Robert (known as "Bob") was born in the small town of Bremen, Ohio to Nellie Hillyard and Homer Ellsworth Poling. One of six children (Bob being the only boy with his five sisters Margie, Jeanie, Nita Belle, Patty, and Betty), Bob knew poverty and what it was to struggle. In 1948, at the age of 20, he enlisted in the Air Force in hopes of building a better life for both himself and his future family. And, that he most certainly did. Bob later married Deretta Ann Newman from the small town of Luke, Maryland, with whom he had his three children. As he climbed the military ranks, Bob's dedication to the service provided opportunities for him and his family to travel the world - living in France, visiting multiple countries across Europe, and building many memories that would last a lifetime. In 1968, Bob retired from the Air Force and transitioned to Civilian life, working as a store manager at Drug Fair. He eventually moved into wine sales, a job for which he had (yet again) a great passion and performed exceedingly well. He finally and fully retired in 1988, upon which he dedicated the rest of his life solely to focusing on caring for his family and helping to raise his grandson, Jonathon. Bob lived a very full, compassionate, and meaningful life, and he will be sorely and greatly missed by those both close and far. As he joins members of his family, friends, and granddaughter Shelley in Heaven, his legacy of self-sacrifice, deep compassion, and dedication to his family will carry on through many of those whom he loved and taught so much in his 91 (and a half) years on this earth. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at 10 a.m. at same location (Demaine), with the burial to follow at Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306.