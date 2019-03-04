Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT POQUIS.



Robert Mendoza Poquis

Captain, USN MSC (Ret.) (Age 81)



Passed from this life on Friday, September 22, 2018 after a courageous two-year battle with leukemia.

Born in Honolulu, HI, he was the son of the late Domingo and Brigida (Mendoza) Poquis.

Bob was a Doctor of Optometry, earning his degree from the University of California, Berkeley in 1961. He was then commissioned in the U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps. Bob was stationed in the Washington, DC area from 1975 to 1991, attained the rank of Captain and was appointed Head of Navy Optometry during his Naval Career.

Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carlina (Galicia) Poquis; his three children, Lisa Hall (Jon), Mark Poquis (Theresa) and Greg Poquis (April); and six grandchildren, Delaney, Joseph, Jon Jr., Ryan, Liana and Harper.

A funeral service will be held on March 11 at the Old Post Chapel at Fort Myer beginning at 12:45 p.m. followed by a burial ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.