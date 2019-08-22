Robert L. Porter
Deacon Emeritus
Peacefully transitioned on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 94. He is survived by his three daughters, Shirley, Cynthia (Byron) and Brenda; two sons, Larry (Maxine) and Reginald; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Israel Baptist Church, 1251 Saratoga Avenue, NW, Washington, DC. Final resting place Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Culpeper, VA.