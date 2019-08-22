The Washington Post

ROBERT PORTER

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Israel Baptist Church
1251 Saratoga Avenue, NW
Washington, DC
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel Baptist Church
1251 Saratoga Avenue, NW
Washington, DC
Robert L. Porter  
Deacon Emeritus  

Peacefully transitioned on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 94. He is survived by his three daughters, Shirley, Cynthia (Byron) and Brenda; two sons, Larry (Maxine) and Reginald; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Israel Baptist Church, 1251 Saratoga Avenue, NW, Washington, DC. Final resting place Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Culpeper, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 22, 2019
