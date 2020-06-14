ROBERT POWERS
Robert A. Powers (Age 88)  
Of Springfield VA passed away on June 8, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Patrick (Margaret Anne) of Richmond and Michael of Springfield, VA. Robert had three grandchildren, LT Zachary Powers, USN, Bremerton, WA, Erinn Powers and Mallory Powers, both of Richmond, VA. Robert was predeceased by his devoted wife of 58 years, Betty Rae. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
