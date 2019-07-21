The Washington Post

ROBERT POYNTER (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT POYNTER.
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel at Homewood of Frederick
7407 Willow Road
Frederick, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Reverend Robert Bruce Poynter  

of Frederick, Maryland, passed June 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Newark, NJ on March 5, 1927, Rev. Poynter is survived by his wife of 68 years, Karolyn Ruth Poynter; sister Ruth (Poynter) Carrara; daughters Michal Caldwell, Sara Gallmann, Rachel Bennett, Rebecca Kirkner; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents, Reverend Matchett and Margeurite Poynter; brother Rev. William Wallace Poynter; and sister Rebecca (Poynter) DeMott.
Services will be held Thursday, August 29 at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Homewood of Frederick, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, Maryland. Rev. Poynter donated his remains to the Maryland Anatomy Board for Medical Research. Monetary donations gratefully accepted by The R. Bruce Poynter Endowment, Kay Spiritual Life Center, American University, 4400 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington, D,C. 20016-8010; 202-885-3320 [email protected]

Published in The Washington Post on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.