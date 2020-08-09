

ROBERT J. PRANGER

A professor, national security advisor and author, died in Washington, DC on August 3, 2020. He was 88 years old and lived in DC since 1969.After receiving his PhD from University of California, Berkeley in political science, Mr. Pranger was a professor at the University of Illinois and the University of Washington in Seattle. In 1969, he was appointed as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East and wrote on the region extensively throughout his career.Following the Pentagon, he was the head of international programs at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC where he expanded their foreign policy outreach and publishing arm. At the request of Senator William Fulbright, he testified in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearings on nuclear de-escalation and advised three US presidents on national security issues for which he received various commendations. He was also a founding editor of Mediterranean Quarterly. Mr. Pranger wrote for many academic journals and contributed articles to newspapers both nationally and internationally. He was the author of numerous books including the groundbreaking "Eclipse of Citizenship: Power and Participation in Contemporary Politics" (Holt, Rinehart & Winston) which was widely quoted when it was first published in 1968 and is still taught in political science classes today.Mr. Pranger was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and Phi Beta Kappa Society as well as a congregate at the National Cathedral. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Charlotte, two sons, Benjamin and Christopher, a daughter, Melissa, and four grandchildren, Sadie, Honor, Imogen, and Asa.Robert Pranger will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Georgetown. A memorial service will be planned for Spring 2021.



