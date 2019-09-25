The Washington Post

Service Information
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-464-8836
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
12700 Lanham Severn Road
Bowie, MD
Robert Joseph Raffaele  
Captain, USN (Ret)  

On Saturday, September 21, 2019 of Glenn Dale, MD. Husband of Norma S. Raffaele; father of Donna M. Raffaele (Donald L. Arnold), Susan R. McHenry (Geoffrey S.), Robert J. Raffaele, Jr.; brother of the late Edward F. Raffaele; grandfather of Christopher L., Nicholas A. and Emily E. Arnold, Jessica G., Matthew S. and Julianne M. McHenry; step-grandfather of Matthew, Nathan and Ryan Arnold. Also survived by five step-great grandchildren. Family will receive friends at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church, 12700 Lanham Severn Road, Bowie, MD 20720. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Class of '53 Plaza Maintenance Fund, c/o the USNA Athletic Association, 566 Brownson Road, Annapolis, MD 21402 or the Myeloma Research Foundation-Help find a cure today at www.myeloma.org/research/foundation.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 25, 2019
