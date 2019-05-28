

Robert D. Raver (Age 86)



Of Dickerson, MD, passed away on May 21, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital in Germantown, MD.

Born on August 16, 1932 in Upperco, MD, he was the beloved son of the late F. Eugene Raver, Sr. and Hazel Larue Alban Raver.

He is survived by sisters Helen Lee Matthews of Hampstead, MD, Gail Buckler of Dover, DE, Joy (Sterling) Martin of Shrewsbury, PA; one brother Carlos E. Raver of Hampstead, MD and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob is also survived by a dear friend Lou Gloyd, special neighbors Connie and Jerry Stine and caregivers Calvin Nyakairu and Mary Mbugua.

Bob was preceded in death by brothers Donald, Eugene and Thomas Raver and sister Janice Raver, as well as sisters-in-law Beverly Raver, Shirley Raver and Dottie Raver.

A Celebration Life Luncheon will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Heritage Building at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 16 Chestnut Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please RSVP to Sally at [email protected] by June 21, 2019. Inurnment will be private.

If desired, contributions can be made to The in his name.