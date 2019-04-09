ROBERT P. REID
(Age 95)
Of McLean, VA died on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret Mary Boland Reid; father of Catherine Drake (Mark), Joseph Boland Reid and Patricia Reid Huggins (Matthew) and grandfather of Erin Coonradt Conden (Greg), Rose Virginia Reid Huggins and James Robert Reid Huggins and great-grandfather of Olivia Reid Conden and Honora Duffy Conden. The family will receive friends at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA on Thursday, April 11 from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Mission Center, P.O. Box 543, Notre Dame, IN 46556-0543.