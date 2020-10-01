1/
ROBERT RICCIO
1927 - 2020
Dr. Robert Albert Riccio (Age 93)
Of Springfield, Virginia, passed away on September 16, 2020, at Fairfax Inova Hospital from complications of a fall in his home. Dr. Riccio was born in New York City on January 7, 1927, had a Ph.D. in Education from Columbia University, and was a Navy veteran, retired U.S. diplomat, and former university professor who had lived and worked in his beloved, "warm-and-sunny Puerto Rico," and also in Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Sweden, and the Dominican Republic. He was a voracious reader, owner of a 3,000-volume library, a lover of gourmet food, cigars, and classical music, and the devoted husband of his wife of 66 years Emilia Riccio. He is survived by his sister, wife, two daughters, a son, and four grandchildren. A private family remembrance will be held via Zoom on a date to be determined. Dr. Riccio will be laid to rest in Puerto Rico. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Convento de Santo Domingo de Porta Coeli (787-892-5845).

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
7039419428
