ROBERT RICHARDSON

ROBERT LEE RICHARDSON
Robert Lee Richardson of Fort Washington, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 50 years, Lucy Richardson; daughter, Phyllis Battle; three sisters, Wilhelmina Avery, Laura Person (James), Patricia Givens (Ernest); two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. Service in Camp Springs, MD. For service and streaming information, please visit stricklandfuneralservices.com. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.