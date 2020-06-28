ROBERT RICHARDSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT LEE RICHARDSON  
Robert Lee Richardson of Fort Washington, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 50 years, Lucy Richardson; daughter, Phyllis Battle; three sisters, Wilhelmina Avery, Laura Person (James), Patricia Givens (Ernest); two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. Service in Camp Springs, MD. For service and streaming information, please visit stricklandfuneralservices.com. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved