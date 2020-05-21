The Washington Post

ROBERT ROBERTSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT ROBERTSON.
Service Information
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
24572
(434)-929-5712
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ROBERT J. ROBERTSON  
 

On Friday, May 15, Robert J. Robertson of Gainesville, VA passed away at the age of 74. He was born in Alexandria, VA and graduated from Annandale High School where he was an All Metropolitan football player. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy and was a longtime member of the Alexandria Optimist Club. He spent most of his career as a Real Estate Appraiser and spent the last 20 years as a Certified Assessor for the DC Office of Tax & Revenue. As a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, Bob will be remembered for his compassion, optimism and love of family. His survivors include wife, Mary of 48 years; sister; Brenda Hammer, children; Jennifer Myers, Cathy Robertson, Matthew Robertson, grandchildren; Ryan Ashley and Margaret Grace and nine nieces and nephews. A private burial is planned and memorial of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Trinity Episcopal Church in Manassas, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on May 21, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Madison Heights, VA   (434) 929-5712
funeral home direction icon