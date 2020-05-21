ROBERT J. ROBERTSON
On Friday, May 15, Robert J. Robertson of Gainesville, VA passed away at the age of 74. He was born in Alexandria, VA and graduated from Annandale High School where he was an All Metropolitan football player. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy
and was a longtime member of the Alexandria Optimist Club. He spent most of his career as a Real Estate Appraiser and spent the last 20 years as a Certified Assessor for the DC Office of Tax & Revenue. As a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, Bob will be remembered for his compassion, optimism and love of family. His survivors include wife, Mary of 48 years; sister; Brenda Hammer, children; Jennifer Myers, Cathy Robertson, Matthew Robertson, grandchildren; Ryan Ashley and Margaret Grace and nine nieces and nephews. A private burial is planned and memorial of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Trinity Episcopal Church in Manassas, VA.