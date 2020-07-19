

Robert Preston Robinson, Sr.

Robert Preston Robinson, Sr. AKA "Bobby", a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle departed this life on July 13, 2020 and gained his heavenly wings. He leaves to mourn his wife of 35-years, Sarah; three children, LaDonna (Dominic), Evelyn, and Robert; grandchild, DaMonte'; sister, Marilyn (Eddie); brother, Danny (Peggy); and a host of nieces, nephews, and relatives to cherish his memories. Services will be held at 11 a.m. (viewing at 9 a.m.) on Friday. July 24, 2020 at Word of Prayer Cultural Center, 1450 Mercantile Lane #227, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks must be worn, and seating is limited. Services are entrusted to Bianchi Funeral Services.



