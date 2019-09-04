

ROBERT L. ROHR "Bob" (Age 86)



Of Lake Ridge, VA, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, at Capital Caring Adler Center with his loving family by his side. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Georgette A., his parents, Mary A. and Charles W., as well as his brother, Charles M. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Wolford Rohr; children, Mark (Patty), Deb, David (Trudi), and Donald (Ruth), Brad Wolford, Lory Sasek (Mike), and Bret Wolford (Sharon). Proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Following his service in the Army where he achieved the rank of Sergeant, he worked for VEPCO in the communications division. In 1963, he opened the Pizza Box restaurant in Arlington and ran the business for 20 years. He then worked as a dispatcher for the Town of Vienna Police Department retiring after an additional 20 years of dedicated public service. Bob will be greatly missed by his family and friends and will be fondly remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather.

A memorial service will be held on September 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Westminster at Lake Ridge in the Potomac Room, 12191 Clipper Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192. Interment to follow at Quantico National Cemetery at 2 p.m.