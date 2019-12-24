ROBERT NEIL ROSECRANS
Robert Neil Rosecrans died on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Bethesda, Maryland. Robbie was the beloved son of Bob and Heather Rosecrans; devoted brother of Peter Rosecrans and brother-in-law of Ashley Rosecrans; grandson of Diane Stevenson and the late RAdm. Neil Stevenson, United States Navy, the late Col. Robert Rosecrans, United States Marine Corps, and the late Lenore Rosecrans; nephew of Alex and Brenda Rosecrans, Paul and Holly Hankins, and David and Heidi Tanguay; cousin to Austin Rosecrans, Taylor Rosecrans, Bradley Rosecrans, Amy Callear, Sarah Tanguay, Scott Tanguay, Keith Hankins, Ian Hankins and Annie Hankins. Robbie was a kind and gentle soul who loved and was loved by his friends and family. Robbie was a graduate of Thomas Wootton High School and the University of Maryland. Robbie was an accomplished athlete, earning honors in Baseball and Football at Thomas Wootton High School. Professionally, Robbie spent his career in Marketing and Customer Service.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 26, 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Ami, 14330 Travilah Rd., Rockville, MD 20850; with interment to follow at Rockville Cemetery, Upper Section at 1350 Baltimore Rd., Rockville, MD 20851. A reception will follow the interment at Lakewood Country Club, 13901 Glen Mill Rd., Rockville, MD 20850. Robbie and his family actively support the Devon C. Rubenstein Foundation and he would want any memorial contributions in his name made to the Foundation at www.dcrfinc.org
