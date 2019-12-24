

ROBERT NEIL ROSECRANS



Robert Neil Rosecrans died on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Bethesda, Maryland. Robbie was the beloved son of Bob and Heather Rosecrans; devoted brother of Peter Rosecrans and brother-in-law of Ashley Rosecrans; grandson of Diane Stevenson and the late RAdm. Neil Stevenson, United States Navy, the late Col. Robert Rosecrans, United States Marine Corps, and the late Lenore Rosecrans; nephew of Alex and Brenda Rosecrans, Paul and Holly Hankins, and David and Heidi Tanguay; cousin to Austin Rosecrans, Taylor Rosecrans, Bradley Rosecrans, Amy Callear, Sarah Tanguay, Scott Tanguay, Keith Hankins, Ian Hankins and Annie Hankins. Robbie was a kind and gentle soul who loved and was loved by his friends and family. Robbie was a graduate of Thomas Wootton High School and the University of Maryland. Robbie was an accomplished athlete, earning honors in Baseball and Football at Thomas Wootton High School. Professionally, Robbie spent his career in Marketing and Customer Service.