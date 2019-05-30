

ROBERT MICHAEL ROSENTHAL (Age 91)



Died peacefully at home on May 25, 2019. A native Washingtonian, he is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marion Rosenthal and his daughters, Brooke Peterson of Sun Valley, Idaho, Jane Cafritz of Washington, DC and Nancy Rosenthal of New York City. In addition, Bob had three beloved grandchildren, Robert Peterson, Katherine Peterson and Nicholas Cafritz.

When Bob Rosenthal opened his first Chevrolet dealership with his father, Harry Rosenthal in 1954, he set the foundation on which he built one of the largest automotive organizations in the United States. He had a lifelong passion for cars and was dubbed "the Patriarch" of Washington area auto dealers by the Washington Post. His life was also celebrated as the patriarch of his large family in which he included so many friends, employees and business associates. Always a generous and caring spirit, he improved the lives of many in both his personal and professional worlds. Early in his career he was a member of the Young Presidents Organization and served on the board of First Virginia Bank (now BB&T), The Washington Airport Authority and the National Automobile Dealers Association. His philanthropy extended to many cultural, educational and medical institutions.

Bob was a visionary in the car industry in many ways, in particular one of the first to import Japanese cars in the early 1970's. Among many awards, he received the Time Magazine Quality Dealer Award in 1977. At the time of his death, all the dealerships continue to flourish under the leadership of his two grandsons, Nicholas and Bob.

In his personal life, Bob collected and lovingly restored over 36 museum quality vintage cars. He also prized his wonderful collection of Woodies from the 1930's and 40's. During the 1950's, he fulfilled another great passion sponsoring the first independent corvette race team in the country. He was an avid fisherman, sailor and golfer and cherished time spent with his family on Nantucket.

The family asks that Memorial contributions be made to the Nantucket Conservation Foundation or Children's National Medical Center. Interment is private. A memorial service will follow in the fall.