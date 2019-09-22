Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT ROSITZKE. View Sign Service Information Jefferson Funeral Chapel 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria , VA 22315 (703)-971-7400 Service 10:00 AM Christ United Methodist Church 7600 Ox Rd Fairfax Station , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

ROSITZKE ROBERT H. ROSITZKE Commander, USN (Ret.) On September 13, 2019, a day before his 84th birthday. Born September 14,1935 in Jamaica, NY, Robert Hugh Rositzke was son of the late Dorothea and Rudolph Rositzke. Bob was raised in Queens Village, Long Island, NY, where he participated in church, sports and Boy Scout activities, achieving Eagle Scout status. Bob graduated with honors from Brooklyn Tech High School in 1952. He received his congressional appointment in 1953 & graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1957. As a midshipman, Bob was Chief Engineer of the Academy Radio Station (WRNV). His 24-year naval service (1957-1981) was comprised of amphibious, mine warfare & destroyer assignments. Bob was deployed off the coast of Vietnam as a Weapons Officer on the USS Lynde McCormick (DDG-8). In 1969 he joined the staff for Commander Naval Air Forces Pacific Fleet as an Engineering Duty Officer, due to his specialty in Electronics. In this capacity he was responsible for the overhaul and refueling of an 8-reactor nuclear aircraft carrier, USS Enter- prise (CVN-65). This was followed by a tour at HQ for the Naval Sea Systems Command, serving on the Admiral's staff. During Bob's final naval assignment as Technical Director of the Nuclear Aircraft Carrier Acquisition Project, he participated in the Fleet Delivery of two nuclear carriers, USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and USS Eisenhower (CVN-69). A second career followed with the Marine Systems Division of Rockwell Int'l in Washington, DC, as Director of Combat Systems Integration Group, working on US and foreign projects. After Rockwell, Bob started his own company, Empire Video Inc., a film and video production company. He produced over 800 projects, mostly on naval and military subjects. Bob was especially proud of the film, To Lead and to Serve, which was used extensively for Naval Academy recruiting. In "retirement" Bob was very active in his church. He co-founded Reveille, a Men's Ministry Group, and a Military Family Support Group at Christ United Methodist Church. Bob is survived by his wife of 33 years, Maxetta; three daughters with former spouse, the late June S. Fuller Rositzke: Anne Lipscomb (Dannie), Sue Howard (Rawls), and Kate de Gastyne (Paul); stepdaughter Diana Bridger (John); grandchildren Emily, David and Matthew Randolph; Joshua, Aaron, Lindsay and Anne Michele de Gastyne; Sarah Glenn (Kyle), Claire and Brennan Bridger; and great-grandson Declan Randolph. Bob was preceded in death by his sister Joanne Grant and stepson Michael Cearlock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the and/or to Christ United Methodist Church, Fairfax Station, VA. Celebration services are planned for September 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 7600 Ox Rd, Fairfax Station, VA. Interment to follow at Quantico National Cemetery. For details see:

