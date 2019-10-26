

Robert Benjamin Rovinsky

1946 - 2019



Robert "Bob" Rovinsky passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Bob was a true mensch. His activism, story-telling, teaching, dancing, and zest for life inspired all those around him. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Renana Brooks, his daughters, Neshama and Neilah Rovinsky and his siblings, Paul and Sue Rovinsky. Please join his loving family and special community for the funeral on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at Ohev Sholom Synagogue, 1600 Jonquil Street, NW, Washington, DC. Interment to follow at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. The family will observe Shiva at his late residence thru Thursday, daily from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and each evening with Minyan at 7:30 p.m. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.