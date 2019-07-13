

Robert L. Salazar, Jr.

(Age 79)



Passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert L. Salazar, Sr. and Doris Jure Morrell.

He is survived by his four children; Brad Salazar, Jere' Cooper (Jeff), Janell Frederick (Jeff) and Jill

Renehan (Bill); and 11 grandchildren, Kayla, Courtney, Camden, Emily, Cole and Madelyn Renehan; Megan Cooper; Jenna, Jackson, Jayci and Jillian Frederick; his partner of 36 years, Betty Ricketson and his sister, JoAnn Bogan.

Bob was born and raised in California. After high school, he served in the Air Force as a communication specialist. He later worked at NASA as a decoder and cryptographer, but always told his grandchildren that he walked on the moon. In 1973, he became a court reporter for the DC Superior Court. He remained there until his retirement in 2007. Bob was an avid tennis player, golfer and sports enthusiast. He enjoyed coaching his children and watching his grandchildren in their many sports activities. Bob will be missed by many.

Friends and family are invited to gather for a "Celebration of Bob's Life" on Friday, July 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Walden Country Club, 1500 Riedel Road, Crofton, MD 21114.