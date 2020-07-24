Robert Sandler

On July 21, 2020, Robert M. Sandler of Bethesda, MD, passed away at home at the age of 84. He was predeceased by his parents, Leon and Flora Sandler. He was the beloved husband of Brenda Sandler for 54 years; devoted father of David Sandler (Katlhen), Joanne Ginsberg (Jacob), and Laura Sandler; loving grandfather of Lena, Isaac, Tallulah, Delilah, Sophia, Enzo, Sylvie, and Vivienne; and cherished brother of Arthur Sandler (Marsha). The family is deeply grateful to all of Bob's many caregivers, especially TheresaAdeyemi and Arnold Opoku. Born in Washington, DC, Bob attended local schools including Roosevelt High and George Washington University for undergraduate and law school. His career spanned 53 years in his own independent law practice. Bob will be remembered for his great storytelling, as well as his vast knowledge about sports, especially collegiate football. Private services will be held at the Garden of Remembrance. A memorial service will occur at a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Manna Food Center, Montgomery Hospice, and B'nai Israel Congregation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.