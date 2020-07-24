1/1
Robert Sandler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT M. SANDLER "BOB"  
On July 21, 2020, Robert M. Sandler of Bethesda, MD, passed away at home at the age of 84. He was predeceased by his parents, Leon and Flora Sandler. He was the beloved husband of Brenda Sandler for 54 years; devoted father of David Sandler (Katlhen), Joanne Ginsberg (Jacob), and Laura Sandler; loving grandfather of Lena, Isaac, Tallulah, Delilah, Sophia, Enzo, Sylvie, and Vivienne; and cherished brother of Arthur Sandler (Marsha). The family is deeply grateful to all of Bob's many caregivers, especially TheresaAdeyemi and Arnold Opoku. Born in Washington, DC, Bob attended local schools including Roosevelt High and George Washington University for undergraduate and law school. His career spanned 53 years in his own independent law practice. Bob will be remembered for his great storytelling, as well as his vast knowledge about sports, especially collegiate football. Private services will be held at the Garden of Remembrance. A memorial service will occur at a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Manna Food Center, Montgomery Hospice, and B'nai Israel Congregation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved