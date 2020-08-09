ROBERT SATRE

SATRE ROBERT SCOTT SATRE (Age 92) It was only a few months ago that Bob Satre was getting up at 6 a.m. several times a week, getting to his car with a combination of walker and cane, driving to River Bend Country Club and doing his morning workout: a little time on the bike and maybe some (very) light weights. To the regulars there, this 92-year-old man was an inspiration. General fatigue and weakness started encroaching on his routine and his appetite began to fail him too. After a couple of weeks of not eating, a trip to the ER seemed in order. There it was found that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Bob was able to spend his last four days at home in Great Falls where his six children took care of him. In the early hours of Monday, August 3, 2020, Bob passed away peacefully. A native of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Bob graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1950 and went to flight training in Pensacola, Florida. He later flew both the A3D Skywarrior and the P2V Neptune aircraft. He met his wife Mary Brownwell while stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas and they became engaged within six weeks of their first date and married on March 15, 1952. The needs of the Navy took them to Florida, California, Maine, and finally Virginia. Bob retired as a Commander in 1971 and remained in the Northern Virginia area, becoming a realtor along with Mary. Together the two of them opened one of the first Re/Max offices in the Northern Virginia area. Bob and Mary retired from their 2nd career in real estate in 1999. Mary predeceased Bob on March 10, 2017, just five days shy of their 65th anniversary. A resident of Great Falls, Virginia since 1977, Bob enjoyed golf, his children, and 14 grandchildren. After full retirement, he found ways to volunteer his time. He served many years as part of Traveler's Aid at Dulles Airport, and also delivered Meals on Wheels. His most rewarding activity was his weekly shift with Samaritan Ministries, where he helped people in their quest for employment. A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.. on Monday, August 17 at Money & King Funeral Home in Vienna, Virginia. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined. Online condolences and fond memories of Bob may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.comwww.moneyandking.com