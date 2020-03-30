Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT SCARBOROUGH Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

SCARBOROUGH Robert Henry Scarborough, Jr. A retired Vice Admiral in the United States Coast Guard, died on March 20th at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at Bethesda, Maryland. He had lived in Arlington, Virginia, since retiring from active duty in 1982 Admiral Scarborough served as Vice Commandant and second-in-command of the Coast Guard from 1978 to 1982. He was commissioned as an officer in the Coast Guard in 1949, and previously had served as an officer in the United States Navy and in the Merchant Marine. He was a veteran of the Second World War. Robert Scarborough was born on March 12, 1923 in Hawkinsville, Georgia, and was the youngest of four children of Robert Henry and Janet Augusta Burton Scarborough. He graduated from Hawkinsville High School after completing the 11th grade in 1940. "Bobby," as he was known as a boy, was student body president, and he attributed his success in student government to his idea of organizing a class bus trip to Washington, D.C., a novelty in the post-Depression south. In adulthood, he was known as "Bob" to his colleagues, many friends, and even to his grandchildren. Robert Scarborough matriculated at North Georgia Military College (since renamed North Georgia University) in Dahlonega, Georgia, and then in 1944 graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy ("Kings Point"), which subsequently awarded him the Bachelor of Science degree. He later studied at the University of Hawaii, earning Bachelor and Master of Business Administration degrees in 1969 and 1971, and at George Washington University, where he was awarded the Master of Science Degree in International Affairs in 1971. He was a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma honorary society. As an officer, he also attended the Armed Forces Staff College, graduating in 1963, and the National War College, graduating in 1971. Prior to graduation from King's Point, he served as a cadet on several ships in the Atlantic and Mediterranean theaters, including one that participated in the Sicily invasion. Then, in the spring of 1944, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the Navy Reserve as well as in the Maritime Service. He sailed in all deck officer capacities, including in the Pacific, during the latter stages of World War II. He enjoyed recounting how he met Prime Minister Jan Smuts at a party while visiting Cape Town, South Africa. He earned his Master's license in less than four years. After the War he served on active duty in the Navy and then in the Coast Guard. In the Coast Guard, he served not only as an officer on a number of different ships but also as a Group Captain, Captain of the Port, and District Commander for the Great Lakes. One of his more interesting shore assignments was public information officer for the Coast Guard in New York in the 1950s. While working in New York, he appeared as a member of the "team of challengers" on television's "To Tell the Truth." He served on the staff of a Navy Admiral in Pearl Harbor in the late 1960s, travelling throughout East Asia and the Pacific. He travelled to all seven continents, visiting Mongolia, Tahiti, and Easter Island; he sometimes described the frenetic pace of military travel as: "one day in Europe, one day in Africa, one day in the sky." During his career, he met Presidents Eisenhower, Johnson, Ford, Carter and Reagan, as well as Prince Charles. One of Admiral Scarborough's proudest accomplishments in the Coast Guard was his role in preventing loss of life in September of 1961 when Hurricane Carla hit the Texas coast, for which he was responsible as Group Captain at Sabine Pass. Working with local police and fire chiefs, he ordered, and men under his command went door-to-door enforcing, the largest peacetime evacuation in the U.S. up until that point. He did not allow anyone to shelter in place. As a result, not a single life was lost in his territory during the strongest hurricane in Texas history. His military awards include the Legion of Merit with gold star, Meritorious Service Medal, Coast Guard Commendation Medal, American Campaign, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign (w/stars), Asiatic Pacific Campaign, World War II Victory, National Defense, Vietnam Service (w/stars), Merchant Marine Combat, Merchant Marine Atlantic War Zone, Merchant Marine Mediterranean-Middle East War Zone, Merchant Marine Pacific War Zone, and Merchant Marine World War II Victory. He was named "Alumnus of the Year" by Kings Point in 1982, and is listed among its Hall of Distinguished Graduates. After retiring from the Coast Guard, he served as Executive Director of the Navy League and was a very active member of the USMMA Alumni Association Government Affairs Committee. Admiral Scarborough married the former Walterene ("Rene") Brant of Shawnee, Oklahoma on July 1, 1946 at Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston, Texas. When they approached the rector asking to be married, he initially refused, saying that he "had seen plenty of these wartime marriages turn out to be short-lived"; almost 74 years later, they remained happily married and Rene survives him. Rene and Bob had two sons, Robert Henry III, of New York City, and James Burton, of Arlington, and four grandchildren: Julia Crosser Scarborough, Dorothy Guy Scarborough, Helen Ashurst Scarborough and Robert Henry Scarborough IV ("Henry"). He was particularly close to Julia and picked her up at school almost every day when she was in high school in Washington. Admiral Scarborough was a member of the Cosmos Club, the Army Navy Club and the Washington Institute of Foreign Affairs ("WIFA"). He also enjoyed the dinners of the Military Order of the Carabao, a group of members of the US military and war correspondents who served in the Philippines or in other overseas campaigns. Admiral Scarborough will be buried with honors at Arlington National Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held, later this year.

Admiral Scarborough was a member of the Cosmos Club, the Army Navy Club and the Washington Institute of Foreign Affairs ("WIFA"). He also enjoyed the dinners of the Military Order of the Carabao, a group of members of the US military and war correspondents who served in the Philippines or in other overseas campaigns. Admiral Scarborough will be buried with honors at Arlington National Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held, later this year.

