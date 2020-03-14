The Washington Post

ROBERT SCHELL (1950 - 2020)
Notice
Robert KENT Schell (Age 70)

Passed away March 6, 2020, in Springfield, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Donna M. Schell; children, Robert Kent Schell II (Tammy Blackburn) and Jennifer Marie Erwin (Matthew); grandchildren, Persephone Jane and Cosimia Lynn Erwin; and a host of family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Springfield United Methodist Church, 7047 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Springfield United Methodist Church. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 14, 2020
