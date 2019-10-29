The Washington Post

ROBERT SCHILKE

Guest Book
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Notice
Robert Eugene Schilke  
(Age 76)  

On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Ann Marie Schilke; father of Jenifer Mosko, Robert Schilke, Theresa Wilder, Valerie Weidemann and Margaret Schilke; brother of Thomas Schilke, Patricia Gawne and the late Paul Schilke. Also survived by eight grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Friday, November 1, from 12:30 to 1 p.m.; where the Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Glade Valley Center, Activities Department, 56 W Frederick St., Walkersville, MD 21793.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2019
