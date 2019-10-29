Robert Eugene Schilke
(Age 76)
On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Ann Marie Schilke; father of Jenifer Mosko, Robert Schilke, Theresa Wilder, Valerie Weidemann and Margaret Schilke; brother of Thomas Schilke, Patricia Gawne and the late Paul Schilke. Also survived by eight grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Friday, November 1, from 12:30 to 1 p.m.; where the Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Glade Valley Center, Activities Department, 56 W Frederick St., Walkersville, MD 21793.