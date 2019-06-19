SCHULE ROBERT M. SCHULE "Bob" Passed away suddenly on the morning of June 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. He was 72 years old. Bob was born August 6, 1946 in Champaign, Illinois but from the age of three lived in the Washington area. He attended Gonzaga College High School, then went off to St.Vincent College where he met and soon married the love of his life, Marilyn Mazzali. After college, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in northern Virginia where he made his home with his wife and beloved daughter Lisa. He started a lifelong career in government and politics with a job at the League of Cities and U.S. Conference of Mayors. He then was hired by New York Governor Hugh Carey in his Washington office to do energy and environmental legislative work. Following that, he went to the FEA to assist in the development of the U.S. Department of Energy. At DOE, he served as the head of Senate liaison. He then became Special Assistant to President Jimmy Carter. His time serving the American people at the White House was his greatest honor. After the Carter presidency, he was a founding partner of Wexler Reynolds Harrison & Schule, a firm he was devoted to until his retirement. Since his retirement, he has cherished his time as a grandfather to his beloved Mari and Nico. He enjoyed his time in Amelia Island, traveling, collecting wine and following sports, while also devoting much time to the interests of his Basset Hounds. Bob was predeceased by his parents John J. Schule Jr. and Mary Radigan Schule, his brother Richard K. Schule and his brother-in-law Robert Mazzali. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn; his daughter Lisa and her wife Julie Abbate; his treasured grandchildren Mariel Schule Abbate and Nico Schule Abbate; his brothers John J Schule III (Diane), Michael F. Schule (Janine), David A. Schule (Patricia); and many loving nieces, nephews and in-laws. He also leaves behind a large devoted circle of friends. Friends may call at the DeVol Funeral Home, 2222 Wisconsin Avenue, NW Washington DC 20007 on Friday June 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. (complimentary valet parking will be available). A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday June 22 at 10 a.m. at Saint Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church, 19 I Street, NW. Interment will immediately follow at Congressional Cemetery, 1801 E Street, SE. There will be a reception to celebrate Bob's life following the services. The family asks that memorial donations be made to the ziMS Foundation, dedicated to finding a cure for MS (zimsfoundation.org)
Published in The Washington Post on June 19, 2019