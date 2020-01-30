ROBERT M. SEGAL
On January 20, 2020, Robert M. Segal, born November 6, 1936, passed away. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth L. Segal. He is survived by his sister, Paula Segal, and brother-in-law, Eric Schweitzer (Potomac, MD); daughter, Julie Segal, and son-in law, Phil Wennblom (Palo Alto, CA), daughter, Deborah Segal, and son-in-law, Norman Boyle (Falls Church, VA), and grandchildren, Sosi Lepejian, Raffi Lepejian, Claire Boyle, and Melissa Boyle. Mr. Segal is an alumnus of the University of Connecticut. Born in Norwich, CT, he spent his adult life in the Washington, DC, area working as a management consultant. Most of this time, he lived in Garrett Park, MD, but for his last few years resided in in Falls Church, VA. He loved history, the beach and dogs. A memorial will be held in March. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to So Others May Eat (SOME) or the ACLU. Please use the following address for notification of donation: ([email protected]
).