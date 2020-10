Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT PHILLIP SEYMOUR (Age 83)

Of Centreville, VA, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 from complications after surgery. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; daughter, Marie; sons, Alan (Julia), Michael (Amy), and grandchildren, Gabriel, Nicholas, Daniel and Victoria. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 8 at Stonewall Memory Gardens.



