ROBERT SHAPIRO

Robert Aaron Shapiro  
(Age 68)  

On Sunday, March 3, 2019. Devoted son of the late Philip and Phyllis nee Krause; loving brother of Larry (Carol) Shapiro; cherished uncle of Jennifer (Charles) Pack, Jessica (Dan) Wing and Brian (Kirsty) Shapiro; dear great uncle of Jacob, Elijah, Caroline, Tripp, Danica, Hannah and Oliver. Services Monday in Arlington Heights, IL. Memorials may be made to the Anti-Defamation League. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2019
