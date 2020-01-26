

ROBERT J. SHEEHAN "Bob"



Passed away on January 18, 2020. Bob was born in Pittsburgh, PA, May 13, 1937 to Helen and Regis Sheehan. He was the oldest of nine much loved brothers and sisters, who he enjoyed keeping in touch with through social media and long phone conversations while watching Pittsburgh sporting events. He had undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) with a Masters in Regional Economics. While at Pitt, during the 1950s, he was lineman on its football team.

All of Bob's professional life was centered on the American housing, homebuilding and real estate areas and industries.

He served his community through various action groups from PTAs, Community Pool Board, Fairfax County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 1988-92; President of Catholics for Housing, 1998-2003; and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.

Bob's family will always remember him for being fiercely loyal to his family, God, church, and all Pittsburgh sports teams. He lived and taught us his faith until his last breath.

Bob was the beloved husband of Betty Sheehan, devoted father to Stephanie Liller (Tim) and Rob Sheehan and doting grandfather to Patricia, Erica and Joseph Liller.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, in Woodbridge, VA on January 31, at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch reception.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Arden Courts and Renaissance Memory Care facilities on Braddock Road, Annandale for their loving care and support these past years, and to family and friends for their prayers, and kindness.

Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Catholic Relief Services, 200 N. Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22203.