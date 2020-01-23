

ROBERT SHELDON "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Sheldon died peacefully in his sleep in Takoma Park, MD on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 68. Robert was a loving father and brother. He is survived by his son Matthew Sheldon, daughter-in-law Avery Perryman Sheldon and ex-wife Martha Hoff, as well as his sister Frances Sheldon and husband David Dietzen. He was preceded in death by father Richard Charles Sheldon, mother Violet Twinum, and stepmother Jane Sheldon.

Bob was an accomplished cyclist who sought out adventure on the saddle. He had many cycling adventures including riding across the US in 1977 and completing the Paris-Brest-Paris, a 1200 km European cycle race, in 2003. He especially loved to ride with his son Matthew in Colorado. He was an active and dedicated member of Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church and was a volunteer for various organizations such as Shepherd's Table, the Takoma Park Folk Festival, and the Takoma Foundation, where he served as a board member and spearheaded the Annual Beer Fest. During Matthew's school years, "Coach Bob" coached youth soccer, basketball, and baseball teams for 27 seasons, and served as Commissioner of the Youth Soccer League.

There will be a celebration of Bob's life at 3 p.m., Friday, January 24 at the Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church, Bethesda, MD. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Tinnitus Association or to Cedar Lane Universalist Unitarian Church, attention: Sanctuary for Rosa.