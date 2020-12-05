1/
ROBERT "Bob" SHELTON
1941 - 2020
Robert Earl Shelton "Bob" (Age 79)  
Passed away on December 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gail; daughter Lisa (Dennis) Hunt and son Brian (Elisangela) Shelton; grandchildren Jessica and Jennifer Hunt and Chase, Amanda, and Bryce Shelton; siblings Don (Linda) Shelton, Kay (Richard) Trease, and Amy (Delton) Mullens; and nieces and nephews Kevin (Sonja) Shelton, Leslie (Brandon) Winchester, and Adam (LaDonna) Trease. Bob was born on July 30, 1941, in Dunklin County, Missouri, to Ernest and Charlsie Shelton. He and Gail were married on August 27, 1960, and recently celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary. They and their two children moved from St. Louis, Missouri, to Springfield, Virginia, in 1972. Bob worked for the U.S. General Accounting Office for 35 years. He was a faithful member of Westwood Baptist Church, where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School, serving as a Deacon, assisting on the finance committee, and especially singing in the church choir. The family will be holding a memorial service in the summer.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
