

ROBERT SHEON "Bob"



Passed away peacefully December 19, 2019 surrounded by loving family in Silver Spring, Maryland. Bob had Parkinson's Disease diagnosed many years earlier. He was born November 7, 1934 in Canton, Ohio to the late Kate and Ben Sheon, moving soon after to Toledo. After St. Louis University medical school, Cleveland Clinic residency and Air Force Service in Nevada, the family settled in Toledo where he established the Toledo Clinic rheumatology division. He wrote many articles, published a rheumatology textbook, Soft Tissue Rheumatic Pain, Coping with Arthritis and many articles. He retired and moved to Maryland in 1995 where he edited a section of a new online medical journal, UpToDate. Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Irma nee Shainberg, children, Sarah (Jeff) Gerecke, Amy Sheon, and David Sheon (Michal Fishman), grandchildren, Renata and Claudia Gerecke, Zachary, Jesse and Evie Krislov, Lila and Nathan Sheon. Bob loved his family, friends at Riderwood and Toledo, fishing, tennis, bird watching, and water, especially the ocean at Rehoboth Beach. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at Riderwood at a date to be determined. Contributions in his memory appreciated to .