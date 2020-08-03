1/1
ROBERT SHEPHERD
Robert Allen Shepherd  
On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Robert Allen Shepherd departed this life at the age of 62. Born and raised in Eutaw, Alabama, he left his hometown in 1977 to join the United States Marine Corps. A dedicated Marine, devoted husband, father, brother and friend, he is survived by his wife of 32 years, his sons, Robert Jr. and Ryan, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends.  A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD, 20735. Robert will be buried in Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in his Alabama hometown.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD 20735
(301) 868-0900
