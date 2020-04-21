ROBERT E. SIMPSON
Robert E. Simpson, formerly of Cheverly, MD, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Suzanne Simpson. He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Carol Simpson and Mash Rahman, Robert Simpson, Allona, Blake and Mia, Edward (Ted) Simpson, Tara, Lillian and Nathaniel. He is also survived by his siblings, John A. Simpson, Sister Sharon Simpson, Thomas Simpson, Agnes V. Pittaro and Michael J. Simpson. He is preceded in death by his sister, Celene Manning. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Ambrose Church, 3107 63rd Avenue, Cheverly, MD 20785.