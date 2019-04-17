On Sunday, April 14, 2019, of Hyattsville, MD. Beloved son of David and Karen Smith; brother of Gregory (Kathryn) Smith, Kevin (Sarah) Smith, and Kerry Smith, uncle of Rebecca, John, Mikaela, Benjamin, and Augustine. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He taught at Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary High School, Monte Bello, CA prior to beginning his teaching at Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School, Takoma Park, MD in 2008. Relatives and friends may call at St. Jerome's Church, 5205 43rd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD, on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Private Interment at Prospect Hill, Caldwell, NJ at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School, at www.dbcr.org/support/ways-to-give/