ROBERT SMITH



Robert William Smith

Of Comus, MD, passed away on August 21, 2020, at the age of 86 from complications of a stroke. He was a retired Foreign Service Officer, Air Force pilot, and lieutenant colonel in the Maryland Air National Guard. Born in New Westminster, British Columbia, Robert moved with his family to California and became a naturalized citizen in the 1940s. As a high school student at Santa Cruz High School, Robert served as Student Body Vice President and was co-captain of the track team before attending the University of California at Berkeley. Robert held two Presidential Commissions concurrently: one as a career Air Force officer, with 38 years of service, and a second as a career Foreign Service Officer, Consular Officer, and Secretary in the Diplomatic Service, with 25 years of service. Robert and his wife Mary Lou were stationed in Bonn, West Germany during President John F. Kennedy's 1963 state visit, and Robert planned President Kennedy's talk to the American Embassy there. As a junior Foreign Service Officer, Robert was appointed U.S. Representative to the 1967 Conference on Denuclearization of Latin America. As Acting Director in 1980 of the U.S. Sinai Field Mission, he adjudicated an Israeli claim of treaty violation by Egyptian forces. Robert was a member of the 135th Squadron of the Maryland Air National Guard in Middle River, MD, where he flew cargo aircraft. After retiring from the Foreign Service, Robert worked as a consultant in the field of aviation security for over two decades, and over a lifetime of service to his country claimed to have visited 53 countries. A lifelong runner, Robert completed 26 marathons and ran the Boston Marathon in 2003. He was an enthusiastic member of the Montgomery County Road Runners Club and often placed among the top three in his age group, continuing to run races and volunteer with the club well into his eighties. During his travels, Robert would always run wherever he was staying, meeting the locals and sharing wonderful stories with his family when he returned home. He will be very deeply missed by his family and friends. His wife preceded him in death in 2018; he leaves behind a daughter in Comus, MD and a son and grandson in Augusta, GA. There will be no services. Donations can be made in his name to Anatomy Gifts Registry of Hanover, Maryland.



