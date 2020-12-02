1/1
ROBERT "Bob" SPARLING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert George Sparling "Bob"  (Age 98)  
Died on November 19, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas. He was born in Oneida, Kansas on June 23, 1922. Bob attended the University of Kansas until joining the Navy in September 1942. Bob returned to Kansas University in 1946 and received BS (1948) and an ME (1951). He married Helen Elizabeth "Beth" Russell in 1949. In 1955, he was recruited by the CIA's Office of Security where he served until February 1980 when he retired as the Branch Chief of the Comparted Information Branch. He received the Career Intelligence Medal.Bob and Beth lived in McLean, Virginia from 1961 until August 2001. Afterwards, they moved to Brewster Place, a retirement community, in Topeka KS. Future Interment in Oneida Cemetery, Nemaha County, Kansas. See www.dovetopeka.com for a longer obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved