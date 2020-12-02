Robert George Sparling "Bob" (Age 98)
Died on November 19, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas. He was born in Oneida, Kansas on June 23, 1922. Bob attended the University of Kansas until joining the Navy in September 1942. Bob returned to Kansas University in 1946 and received BS (1948) and an ME (1951). He married Helen Elizabeth "Beth" Russell in 1949. In 1955, he was recruited by the CIA's Office of Security where he served until February 1980 when he retired as the Branch Chief of the Comparted Information Branch. He received the Career Intelligence Medal.Bob and Beth lived in McLean, Virginia from 1961 until August 2001. Afterwards, they moved to Brewster Place, a retirement community, in Topeka KS. Future Interment in Oneida Cemetery, Nemaha County, Kansas. See www.dovetopeka.com
for a longer obituary.